MeT sounds yellow alert for rain in Himachal

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Mar 08, 2025 10:13 PM IST

According to the MeT department, light rain or snowfall is also likely at isolated places in the districts of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and over the higher reaches of Chamba, Kangra and Kullu districts on Sunday

With a fresh western disturbance likely to affect Western Himalayan region from March 9, India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has sounded a yellow alert of heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in Himachal on March 10 (Monday).

The MeT officials said the minimum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees during the next 2-3 days.
The MeT officials said the minimum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees during the next 2-3 days. (Representative)

According to the MeT department, light rain or snowfall is also likely at isolated places in the districts of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and over the higher reaches of Chamba, Kangra and Kullu districts on Sunday. Moreover, the weather office has also predicted light to moderate rain or snowfall at many places from March 12 to 14.

The MeT officials said the minimum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees during the next 2-3 days. The maximum temperatures are also expected to rise gradually by 3-5 degrees during the next 24 hours and thereafter, maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-3 degrees during the next subsequent 3-4 days.

During the last 24 hours, light rain was observed at isolated places over the state with no large change in minimum temperatures during past 24 hours, they were normal or near normal and in the range of 6-11 degrees over many parts of plain areas of the state and in many parts of the mid hills and high hills they were normal or near normal. Notably, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Keylong at -6.9 degrees.

Moreover, no large change was observed in maximum temperatures during the past 24 hours; they were normal or near normal and in the range of 23-28 degrees over many parts of plains. They were also normal or near normal and in the range of over many parts of mid hills and high hills.

