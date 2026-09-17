...
...
Next Story

MGNREGA supervisor booked for 1.2-crore financial fraud in Rohtak village

The complainant alleged large-scale irregularities in MGNREGA wage payments, claiming several people named in the records told authorities they had never worked under the scheme

Published on: Sep 17, 2026, 07:47:00 IST
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The police have booked an MGNREGA mate for alleged financial irregularities of around 1.25 crore in the implementation of the rural employment guarantee scheme in Samchana village in Rohtak district.

The Ombudsman MGNREGA, Rohtak, had earlier recommended registration of an FIR against officials of the panchayat department posted at Sampla as well as other officials allegedly involved in the matter. (HT Photo for representation)
The Ombudsman MGNREGA, Rohtak, had earlier recommended registration of an FIR against officials of the panchayat department posted at Sampla as well as other officials allegedly involved in the matter. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused, Parveen Kumar, is a mate associated with MGNREGA works in Samchana gram panchayat. The case was registered following a complaint filed by Suresh Devi, assistant project officer and programme officer, MGNREGA.

The complainant alleged large-scale irregularities in MGNREGA wage payments, claiming several people named in the records told authorities they had never worked under the scheme.

It was alleged that during the inquiry, they came across a payment of 10,395 made in the name of a person who had died several years ago, raising questions over the authenticity of the records and the manner in which MGNREGA payments were processed.

The Ombudsman MGNREGA, Rohtak, had earlier recommended registration of an FIR against officials of the panchayat department posted at Sampla as well as other officials allegedly involved in the matter. The Ombudsman observed that similar irregularities could have occurred in 356 cases and tentatively assessed the financial loss at around 1.25 crore.

The inquiry recorded instances in which amounts were transferred to the same UPI number shortly after MGNREGA payments were credited to beneficiaries’ accounts. According to the findings, the pattern was not confined to a single beneficiary but appeared in the accounts of several persons.

The complainant alleged that a number of people shown as beneficiaries told the authorities that they had never performed any MGNREGA work. Even as the money was credited into their accounts and were allegedly transferred either through online transactions or withdrawn.

 
rohtak districtmgnrega
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/MGNREGA supervisor booked for ₹1.2-crore financial fraud in Rohtak village
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks