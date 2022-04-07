Middukhera’s killers stayed at Kharar flat before murder: Delhi Police probe
Probing into the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, the Delhi Police have discovered that the four assailants stayed at Jal Vayu Vihar in Sunny Enclave, Kharar, before executing the daylight murder in Sector 71 in August 2021.
In what police say was possibly a contract killing, Middukhera, 33, was chased and shot dead by the assailants while he was about to sit in his SUV after visiting the office of a property dealer in Sector 71 on the morning of August 7, 2021.
The Delhi Police had arrested three of the four accused on March 29. Identified as Anil Kumar, alias Latth; Sajjan Singh, alias Bholu; and Ajay Kumar, alias Sunny, the sharpshooters were among 12 dreaded gangsters, aligned with the Davinder Bambiha gang, caught by the Delhi Police following a month-long operation spanning seven states in the country.
A senior police official, privy to the probe, said before executing the murder, the sharpshooters had stayed at a flat in Jal Vayu Vihar with the help of the manager of a local production house.
They had met their local contact near Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan in Mohali early in the morning on August 7, 2021.
From there, they left or Middukhera’s house in Sector 71 in a white Hyundai i20 car, bearing a Mohali registration number. Waiting for Middukhera to step out of the house, the killers stayed in a nearby park for over three hours.
Spotted victim in market while having juice
The official said tired of waiting, one of the killers went to the nearby market to have a glass of juice, where he chanced upon Middukhera’s SUV and summoned his accomplices over the phone. They then spotted the youth leader coming out of the office of a property dealer and started firing at him.
As Middukhera ran for his life, they chased him while firing several rounds and left only after ensuring that he was dead, the official said. The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the area.
Sources said a Delhi Police team had arrived in Mohali to identify the flat in Jal Vayu Vihar and locate the people who provided the killers accommodation and other logistics to execute the heinous crime in Mohali.
Police are also looking into the contract killing angle and have shared the details with the Mohali police.
According to police, Sajjan and Anil are among the most-wanted gangsters in the Delhi and Haryana region due to their involvement in over 30 murder and extortion cases. They are also said to be linked with the death threat to Punjabi actor-cum-singer Mankirat Aulakh.
