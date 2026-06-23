Midnight crackdown: Police remove Bhakra pipeline illegal link in Hisar village

In a midnight operation, the district administration removed a newly installed six-inch T-joint from the Bhakra drinking water pipeline in Chanot village amid heavy police deployment. The authorities said the connection was illegal and lacked official authorisation.

The district administration removing a newly installed six-inch T-joint from the Bhakra drinking water pipeline in Chanot village of Hansi on Tuesday as villagers look on. (HT Photo)

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Led by Hansi deputy commissioner Rahul Narwal and superintendent of police Vinod Kumar, hundreds of police personnel arrived at the village with an earthmover around 1am on Tuesday to dismantle the fitting. The move triggered resistance from local residents, who maintained that authorities had authorised the installation. To control the swelling crowd, the police deployed tear gas shells and resorted to a mild lathi-charge, resulting in minor injuries to a few villagers and a police officer.

The public health engineering department (PHED) initiated the crackdown after declaring the T-connection illegal on Monday and lodging a police complaint against unidentified individuals for tampering with public property. PHED executive engineer Sanjeev Tyagi said that the department never approved the installation and alleged that unknown persons had damaged the government pipeline.

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{{^usCountry}} This sudden reversal shocked the village, where residents had just celebrated the water connection as a victory by distributing sweets. Following the removal, villagers threatened to intensify their agitation and issued a call for immediate mass protests in Chanot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This sudden reversal shocked the village, where residents had just celebrated the water connection as a victory by distributing sweets. Following the removal, villagers threatened to intensify their agitation and issued a call for immediate mass protests in Chanot. {{/usCountry}}

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The confrontation abruptly reignited an issue that seemed resolved just days earlier. On Saturday night, a 36-day dharna by Chanot residents ended after they were led to believe the state government had accepted their primary demand: Accessing Bhakra canal water via the urban pipeline currently being laid for Hansi city. The breakthrough came as the health of five elderly villagers on a 13-day hunger strike deteriorated, prompting repeated administrative appeals to end the fast.

According to the villagers, negotiations were mediated by Somesh Kumar, the former president of the Haryana Sarpanch Association, who claimed to represent the state government. Protesters said that Kumar’s intervention and assurance that the T-joint was approved paved the way for ending the month-long strike.

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However, DC Rahul Narwal denied receiving any official communication regarding a permitted T-connection. “Providing water is our priority and we will do so,” Narwal said during the standoff. “It does not matter where the water is sourced from, but our priority remains supplying them with water and renovating the village water tank.”

With the T-joint gone, the protest committee has vowed to resume their struggle. Anoop Chanot, a member of the committee, said that the agitation will continue indefinitely until the T-point water supply is reinstated and all police cases registered against the villagers are withdrawn.

The dispute stems from an ambitious ₹80-crore drinking water project under the central government’s AMRUT scheme. The project aims to transport Bhakra canal water from Rajli Head in Barwala to Hansi city through a 30-km pipeline. Local villagers argue that because the pipeline cuts directly through their land, they should be granted a direct share of the clean drinking water supply.

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