Miffed over SHO not returning calls, Ludhiana deputy mayor seeks action

The station house officer of Daba police station has found herself in hot water for not returning the calls of the deputy mayor Sarabjit Kaur as the miffed representative has now asked that action be taken against the erring officer.

A copy of the complaint, which was filed with commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal, has also been marked to chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and director general of police Dinkar Gupta.

Apart from not being able to reach sub-inspector Manjinder Kaur, the SHO in question, she has also flagged the issue of drug peddling, clashes and black marketing of LPG gas cylinders in the area.

The deputy mayor has also listed the date and time of the unanswered calls and has said that lack of cooperation from the SHO has meant not being able to resolve her constituents’ issues. “The police have no control over crime in the area, which is damaging to the government’s image,” she has written in the letter.

She observed that if an elected representative has trouble reaching the officer, what must become of the locals. When contacted, the SHO said that she answers all calls made to her, except a few that she is unable to take while busy investigating a case or attending a meeting. “There was a misunderstanding, which has been amicably resolved,” she said.