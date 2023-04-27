Ludhiana: Migrant worker booked for raping 12-year-old niece

The police on Tuesday booked a migrant worker for raping his 12-year-old niece on April 14 when her parents had gone to their hometown, leaving their daughter with him.

(iStock)

The accused is a resident of Uttar Pradesh and was currently living in a colony on the Tajpur road. He is currently on the run.

The victim’s mother in her complaint to the police said she had left her daughter with her husband’s brother on April 9. She added that she had gone to visit her in-laws in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao along with her husband and other children.

She said when she came back from the village, her daughter who was in pain, told her that her uncle had raped her on April 14. She added that the accused had left the house the same day.

Station house officer Bikramjit Singh said the family of the victim reported the case to the police on Tuesday. He added that a case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused at the Jamalpur police station.

He added that a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused and police teams have been sent to look for him.

Past cases

On January 31, the Sarabha Nagar police arrested a 15-year-old boy for raping a minor girl who worked as a domestic help in her locality.

On January 15, the Dehlon police arrested a 45-year-old labourer for raping a four-year-old girl in Alamgir village.

In September 2022, the police had arrested the grandfather and uncle of a nine-year-old girl for raping her at the EWS colony on Chandigarh road.