Migrant worker kills two sons of his neighbour in Ludhiana, hangs self

Ludhiana A 22-year-old factory worker barged into the room of his neighbour and killed his two sons aged 8 and 6 by slitting their throats, before hanging himself from the ceiling fan in the same room in Rajiv Gandhi colony here on Saturday morning. The accused, identified as Shailendra Kumar of Bihar, was allegedly trying to allure the mother of the brothers to have a relationship with him for about a year.

Shiv Shankar Tiwari, 26, said Shailendra had on Friday evening passed indecent remarks at his wife following which they threatened him of lodging a police complaint and getting him evicted from the room. They also took up the matter with Shailendra’s maternal uncle with whom he was putting up. Both of them apologised with Shailendra promising not to repeat such behaviour, it is learnt.

On Saturday morning, Shailendra barged into the room of his neighbour, bolted the room from inside and slit the throats of the brothers with a sharp weapon, before hanging himself from the ceiling fan. At the time of the incident, the father of the children was away at work and mother was washing clothes outside.

Hearing the shrieks of the brothers, locals gathered and broke open the door after much efforts. The brothers were taken to a hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Focal Point SHO inspector Davinder Sharma said they received information about the crime around 11.22am from the police control room and rushed to the spot. “The maternal uncle of the accused is also missing. We are trying to trace him for recording his statement,” the SHO said.

Hapless mother tried

in vain to save sons

Once the accused bolted the room from inside where the brothers were, their hapless mother, Meenu, begged in vain to save their lives. After the tormenting 15 minutes when locals managed to break open the door, she fainted seeing her sons panting.

Meenu said she could hear the accused saying “Ab chakhata hu maza’ (now I will teach you a lesson)”.

The family had migrated from Uttar Pradesh four years ago.