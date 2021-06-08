Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Militant harbourer held after 22 years of lodging FIR in Reasi
chandigarh news

Militant harbourer held after 22 years of lodging FIR in Reasi

Mohi-ud-din, a resident of Shikari village in Mahore area, went underground evading arrest after he was named in an FIR under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code for harbouring terrorists in 1999, a police spokesman said
By Press Trust of India, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 01:13 AM IST
(Representative Image/HT )

A man was arrested on Monday after a long hunt of 22 years on the charges of providing shelter and other logistics to militants in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Mohi-ud-din, a resident of Shikari village in Mahore area, went underground evading arrest after he was named in an FIR under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code for harbouring terrorists in 1999, a police spokesman said.

He said a chargesheet was produced against the accused in a local court which issued a warrant under Section 512 of CrPC against him on February 18, 2002.

“He (accused) neither participated in the investigation proceedings nor could be apprehended since the case was registered,” the spokesman said.

He said the accused was finally arrested during a meticulously planned and coordinated effort by a team of Mahore police station based on inputs about his presence in the area.

Mohi-ud-din is the 14th absconder arrested by Reasi police within a period of six weeks, the spokesman said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Zomato India’s latest tweet is what all mothers are concerned about. Seen it yet

Six-year-old’s Anne Boleyn birthday cake amuses tweeple. ‘Remarkable’, say many

Pandas play around in a water hole, netizens call it 'summer goals'

Ludo, a game of chance or skill, Bombay HC to decide. Memes flood Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Dilip Kumar
World Food Safety Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP