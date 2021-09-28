Militant killed, another captured as army foils infiltration bid in Uri

A Pakistani militant was killed, and another was captured, while three soldiers were reportedly injured as the army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector on Monday night.

The army had launched a counter-infiltration operation along the LoC in the Uri sector in Baramulla district on Saturday after noticing suspicious movement, top army officials said.

Also read: From drones to jets, China shows off its new arsenal in biggest airshow yet

The infiltrators were challenged by the soldiers, leading to a gunfight. Sources said three soldiers were injured in the exchange of fire between the two sides. A combing operation was in progress in the area.

This is the third infiltration attempt foiled by the army along the LoC in Uri sector in a week.

North Kashmir’s Uri sector general officer commanding of 15 Corps, Lt General DP Pandey, termed these attempts as a “little bit of mischief” from across the LoC.

Last week, the army killed three infiltrators at Hathlanga village right on the LoC in Uri. The army said five infiltrators had attempted to infiltrate when three of them were killed and a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered, including 69 grenades.

Earlier, the army had exchanged fire with infiltrators at Gawhalon village in the same sector after soldiers spotted the intruders.

On the sidelines of a function at Boniyar in Uri, Lt General Panday told reporters that people shouldn’t get worried by these infiltration attempts or the situation as our troops are alert and prepared to deal with such situations.