Militant who killed Kulgam bank manager a local, neutralised: Police

Police said the militant who had killed the bank manager in Kulgam earlier this month was a local Kashmiri militant who was neutralised after his parents identified him from the closed-circuit television cameras.

Police had recently registered a case against a news portal for claiming that militants were not locals. The particular Facebook portal was also blamed by the police for terming two foreign militants killed in Lolab in Kupwara as locals.

“Police identified him (militant who killed the banker) from CCTV, parents of killer also identified & later on he was neutralised in an encounter,” tweeted J&K police from its official handle on Thursday after some people raised objections for registering case against the news portal. On June 15, police claimed that two Lashkar militants were killed in an encounter at Shopian. Soon after the killing of two local militants, inspector general of police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that Jan Mohammad Lone was involved in the killing of bank manager Vijay Kumar in Kulgam on June 2.

“Jan Mohd was earlier working as an overground worker of LeT’s district commander Adil Ramzan and he killed the bank manager on the direction of the said LeT commander,” the IG had said after the killing of the militants.

A total of 118 terrorists have been killed in Kashmir valley this year, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Out of these, as many as 32 foreign terrorists have been gunned down, policesaid.

“So far, 118 terrorists including 32 foreign terrorists killed in Kashmir in the current year. Last year in 2021, total of 55 terrorists including 2 foreign terrorists were killed in the same period. Out of 118, 77 terrorists are from Pak sponsored LeT and 26 from JeM outfit,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, the security forces killed one unidentified terrorist in another encounter in the Tulibal area of Sopore town in J-K’s Baramulla district.

“An encounter began in Kupwara on Sunday. Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists from Pakistan were killed yesterday itself. Another Pakistani terrorist was gunned down early morning today (Monday),” inspector general of police Kashmir toldANI.