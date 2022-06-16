Militant who shot dead Kulgam bank manager among 2 gunned down in Shopian

Security forces gunned down two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants in the neighbouring district of Shopian in the morning, including the killer of bank manager Vijay Kumar, who was shot dead inside his bank on June 2.

In Shopian district, police said that a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police, the army (34RR) and the CRPF (178Bn) after information regarding the presence of militants at Kanji village in the Ullar area of Shopian.

“During the search operation, as the joint party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter,” a police spokesman said.

“In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter. They have been identified as Jan Mohd Lone, a resident of Braripora, Shopian, and Tufail Nazir Ganie, a resident of Ramnagri, Shopian,” the spokesperson said.

As per police records, both the killed militants were linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and were part of groups involved in several criminal cases, including attacks on police, security forces and civilian atrocities.

The IGP said that killed terrorist Jan Mohd Lone was involved in the recent killing of bank manager Vijay Kumar in Kulgam.

“Jan Mohd was earlier working as OGW of LeT’s district commander Adil Ramzan and he killed the bank manager on the direction of the said LeT commander. After this terror crime, he actively joined terror rank. Since then we have been tracking him,” IGP Kumar said.

A 26-year-old bank employee from Rajasthan, Vijay Kumar, and a labourer from Bihar, Dilkhush Kumar, were shot dead by militants in Kashmir’s Kulgam and Budgam on June 2, marking 12 targeted killings of civilians in the Valley since March and sparking further panic among migrant and Pandit communities

The IGP said that one of the killed terrorists Tufail Nazir had earlier escaped from two encounters at the Chaki Samad area of Kulgam and Khur-Batpora area of Kulgam.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including one AK-47 rifle and a pistol, were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.

The IGP, Kashmir, Shri Vijay Kumar appreciated the efforts of the police to track down and neutralise the terrorist involved in the recent killing of the bank manager.

Terrorists who killed teacher Rajni Bala trapped in ongoing operation in Kulgam

Meanwhile, militants responsible for the killing of teacher Rajni Bala on May 31 are trapped in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district after a gunbattle resumed on Wednesday morning, inspector general of police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said. Police said that the encounter in Kulgam started at the Mishipora area on Tuesday which was put on halt during the night.

The operation resumed in the morning after the gunbattle resumed.

“The terrorists responsible for the killers of Rajni Bala are trapped in Kulgam. We will be sharing further details after the operation concludes,” Kumar said.

A 36-year-old teacher, Rajni Bala from Jammu, was shot dead by suspected militants on the school campus at Kulgam’s Gopalpora on May 31.