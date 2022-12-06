Milkfed gets go-ahead to open 625 new milk booths in Punjab

Chandigarh

Punjab chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua on Tuesday gave the go-ahead to Milkfed to open 625 new milk booths in the state and a permanent office in NCR to expand the scope of Verka products.

The chief secretary said that in view of the increasing demand for Verka products, 1,000 new booths were planned in the state, of which 625 booths have been approved in the first phase. Milkfed officials have been asked to identify places where there is high footfall and high demand for opening booths in the second phase, according to an official release.

In order to expand the scope of Milkfed in the NCR (New Delhi-Gurgaon-Noida), the chief secretary also approved the opening of a new office in New Delhi, for which the secretary, public works department was asked to identify sites at Nabha House. It said Milkfed has set a target of purchasing 29 lakh litres per day (LLPD) and selling 18.50 LLPD of packed liquid milk by next five years (2026-27).

Another decision was to increase the number of checking mobile vans to prevent adulteration of milk and milk products in the state. Similarly, there was discussion on authorising veterinary officers to draw samples of milk, milk products and other food stuff as per the provisions of FSSAI Act. Additional chief secretary, cooperation, Anurag Agarwal, secretary, PWD, Nilkanth S Avhad and Milkfed managing director Amit Dhaka attended the meeting.