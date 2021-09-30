Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Milkman poisoned by sweetmeat shop owner in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Milkman poisoned by sweetmeat shop owner in Ludhiana

The sweetmeat shop owner owed the milkman around ₹2.5 lakh and poisoned his food to avoid paying it; the two belonged to the same village in Ludhiana and had appealed to the panchayat
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana:
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 02:35 AM IST
The accused called the victim to ostensibly clear his dues but poisoned him. The victim was rushed to a hospital in Ludhiana where he succumbed. (Representative Image/HT File)

A sweetmeat shop owner murdered a milkman, whom he owed 2.5 lakh, by offering him a dish laced with poison, police said on Wednesday.

The complainant, Sukhwinder Singh, a friend of the victim, Baljeet Singh, 40, said, “The accused, Uma Dutt, who bought milk from Baljeet was not clearing his dues. Baljeet had also raised the matter before the panchayat, and Uma had promised to pay the money he owed.”

“On September 25, Uma Dutt had called Baljeet to his shop to collect the money. However, later I received a call from Baljeet saying that Uma had not cleared the dues and he was feeling uneasy after having cholle bhature offered by Uma,” he said.

“My nephew and I picked up Baljeet, who was vomiting continuously. We rushed him to a hospital at Doraha, where he died on September 27,”he added.

Inspector Rohit Sharma, an SHO at the Daba police station said the police had launched a manhunt for the arrest of the accused and a case of murder had been lodged against him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Free all bus stands of encroachments in Punjab, transport minister Warring tells officials

Online admissions to Chandigarh’s engineering colleges begin today

Protest over land compensation: Sukhbir Badal, other Akali leaders marching to CM’s residence detained in Mohali

PSPCL waives off arrears worth 350 crore in Ludhiana
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP