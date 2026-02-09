Milling hit: Punjab calls tenders for 1-lakh tonne of fortified rice kernels

The Punjab food and civil supplies department has called fresh tenders for the purchase of one-lakh tonnes of fortified rice kernels (FRK) at a cost of ₹400 crore. The kernels are to be mixed with freshly shelled paddy currently being processed by 5,500 rice mills across the state, officials privy of the matter said. Due to the shortage of FRK, paddy milling has slowed considerably, even though millers have approached the central ministry to waive the fortification requirement or allow acceptance of custom-milled rice (CMR). However, no response has been received so far.

The fresh tenders were necessitated due to an acute shortage of FRK, which has been mandated by the Union ministry of food and public distribution to address nutritional deficiencies among rice consumers under the public distribution system (PDS). Fortified rice kernels, a mix of vitamins and micronutrients, are manufactured separately and are to be mixed with freshly milled rice at a ratio of 1:100.

Bharat Bhushan Bansal, president of the Punjab Rice Millers’ Association, said the availability of FRK is “really worse” this season, and the pace of milling has suffered adversely. He added that manufacturers of fortified kernels are exploiting the situation by charging higher prices than those mentioned in the tenders.

Bansal further noted that the Union ministry and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) have tightened testing norms for the FRK, which manufacturers reportedly resisted. “Fresh tenders have been called, which are expected to open by next week, and we hope the scenario will improve,” he said.

A delegation of rice millers is scheduled to meet Union minister for consumer affairs, food and public distribution Pralhad Joshi on February 12. The meeting will also include the secretary of food, Government of India, and the chairman of the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

This season, Punjab is expected to produce 105 lakh tonnes of rice, a decline of nearly two-thirds due to low paddy yield caused by recent floods. At least one-lakh tonnes of FRK are required to meet the fortification mandate.

An official of the state food department acknowledged that paddy milling is slower this season but stressed it has not come to a standstill. “We are behind schedule compared to the previous season. Since the end of procurement in November last year, 25 lakh tonnes of rice have been produced,” the official said.

Storage constraints are another challenge, with freshly milled rice being stored on mill premises due to lack of space in godowns. Out of a total 180 lakh tonnes of storage capacity, about 130 lakh tonnes of rice from previous seasons and 40 lakh tonnes of wheat are already stored. “Gradually, foodgrains are being evacuated from godowns and rice is being stored at the same pace. We hope the storage situation will ease by March-April,” the official added.