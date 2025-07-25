Minerva FC doubles glory, nets Dana Cup after Gothia triumph

Making its presence felt, Minerva Academy FC from Punjab has done India proud by winning the U-14 Dana Cup in Denmark. Minerva Academy FC dominated the final clash at Dana Cup, inflicting a 15-0 debilitating defeat on Malta’s KFF Club. (HT)

The win comes a week after the same Minerva team clinched the Gothia Cup, also known as Youth World Cup, in Sweden.

Raj scored a hat-trick with three goals, while Rhythm, Tony Rajesh, Chetan K, Yohenba and Denamoni scored two goals each, and Ajam and Chetan T one each, propelling their side to a strong win .

Earlier in the semi-finals, Minerva defeated Palestine’s Rawhel 4-0. Denamoni scored two goals, while Raj and Rhythm scored 1-1 goals. Whereas, in the quarter-finals, Minerva defeated Artjies 17-1.

Raj scored a hat-trick; Yohenba, Denamoni, Chetan T, Punshiba, Amarsan and Azam two goals each, and Mehtab and Tony one each, sealing victory for their team.

Over 1,000 youth teams from 45+ countries participated in the Dana Cup, played in Horing, Denmark. It is the third largest youth football tournament in the world. By the end of the tournament, Minerva Academy scored 110 goals in seven matches, conceding only one goal.