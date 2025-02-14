Mines department imposes 1.37 cr penalty on violators

Haryana mines and geology department carried out a special inspection drive to check illegal mining on 3,950 locations across the state leading to seizure of 324 vehicles and imposition of penalty of ₹1.37 crore on violators. The inspection drive started this January. In Yamunanagar district, 116 first information reports were registered for illegal mining activities during January and February and 123 vehicles were seized. (HT File)

An official spokesperson said that as per the guidelines of the mining department, regular inspections were being carried out in every district. In Yamunanagar district, 116 first information reports were registered for illegal mining activities during January and February and 123 vehicles were seized.

The spokesperson said as part of the measures to check illegal mining, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones were being deployed.

The spokesperson said that acting on a complaint of illegal mining in Bhagwanpur in Yamunanagar district, the department conducted an inspection. It was found that boulders, gravel, sand, and ordinary soil were illegally mined on about two acres. Consequently, a penalty of ₹65.37 lakh was imposed, and a first information report was registered on February 11.

Officials said that department was stepping up efforts to combat illegal mining with the objective of conserving natural resources by putting in place a robust enforcement strategy that included increased inspections, monitoring, and the use of cutting-edge technology.

No one involved in illegal mining will be spared, and strict legal action will be taken against violators, said an official.