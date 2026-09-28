Minimum temp drops below last year’s September low in Ludhiana

Ludhiana’s minimum temperature fell to 21.2°C on Monday, dipping below the lowest September minimum recorded in the district last year and signalling a noticeable change in weather towards the end of the month.

Mercury settles at 21.2°C after showers; IMD forecasts dry days ahead; rainfall deficit remains at 38%. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

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According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature was 0.4°C lower than Sunday and 0.8°C above normal. It was also 0.6°C below last year’s lowest September minimum of 21.8°C, recorded on September 2.

The maximum temperature, too, registered a decline, settling at 28.4°C on Monday. It fell by 1°C from the previous day and was 5.4°C below normal, indicating cooler-than-usual conditions during the day as well.

Rainfall at several places in the district on Monday further contributed to the change in weather. However, the recent showers have done little to bridge Ludhiana’s seasonal rainfall deficit. The district has received 286.1 mm of rain between June 1 and September 28, which is 38% below the normal rainfall for the period.

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{{^usCountry}} The deficit persists despite rainfall activity at several places in recent days. The weather department, meanwhile, has forecast dry conditions over the coming days, indicating that the recent spell of showers is likely to pause. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The deficit persists despite rainfall activity at several places in recent days. The weather department, meanwhile, has forecast dry conditions over the coming days, indicating that the recent spell of showers is likely to pause. {{/usCountry}}

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With no further rainfall expected in the immediate forecast, temperatures are likely to remain the key indicator of the seasonal transition as September draws to a close.