Minor among three killed in twin mishaps in Himachal’s Mandi

Three people, including a 17-year-old girl, were killed in different road mishaps in Mandi district, officials said on Thursday.

Mangled remains of car. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While two people died after their vehicle plunged into a gorge, the girl was killed after being hit by a truck.

In the first accident, that happend in Seraj area of Mandi, two people lost their lives and two others were injured when their vehicle went out of control and plunged into a nearly 700 metres deep gorge on intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, said police.

The deceased have been identified as Bhupendra Kumar (driver) and Het Ram, both of Mandi district, they added.

The mishap occurred near Shikari Mata temple and four person were on board. Police says preliminary probe suggests that driver lost control of the vehicle.

On receiving information about the incident, a team from Janjehli police station immediately reached the spot. “Rescue and relief operation was launched with the help of local residents,” police said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The two injured were taken to Community Health Centre, Janjehli and were later taken to medical college in Nerchowk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two injured were taken to Community Health Centre, Janjehli and were later taken to medical college in Nerchowk. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} An FIR has been registered at Janjehli police station under Sections 281(rash driving), 125(A) (voluntary causing hurt) and 106 (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR has been registered at Janjehli police station under Sections 281(rash driving), 125(A) (voluntary causing hurt) and 106 (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Former chief minister and Seraj MLA Jai Ram Thakur has expressed grief over the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former chief minister and Seraj MLA Jai Ram Thakur has expressed grief over the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Minor killed after pickup hits her {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Minor killed after pickup hits her {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A 17-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a pickup (Chota Hathi) in Ahju area of Mandi’s Jogindernagar, police said on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A 17-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a pickup (Chota Hathi) in Ahju area of Mandi’s Jogindernagar, police said on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The deceased Anu Devi, a Class 11 student, was on her way to school when the four-wheeler hit her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The deceased Anu Devi, a Class 11 student, was on her way to school when the four-wheeler hit her. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The accused have been identified as Suresh of Suhan village of Matroo tehsil. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused have been identified as Suresh of Suhan village of Matroo tehsil. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Originally from Jhikli Bheth village in Baijnath tehsil, Anu was at present staying at her maternal grandmother’s house in Machkehad and studying in Government School, Ahju.

A case under relevant sections of BNS has been registered at Jogindernagar police station and further investigation is underway, said police.

mandi district See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON