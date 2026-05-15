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Minor among three killed in twin mishaps in Himachal’s Mandi

The mishap occurred near Shikari Mata temple and four person were on board. Police says preliminary probe suggests that driver lost control of the vehicle

Published on: May 15, 2026 07:02 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
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Three people, including a 17-year-old girl, were killed in different road mishaps in Mandi district, officials said on Thursday.

Mangled remains of car. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

While two people died after their vehicle plunged into a gorge, the girl was killed after being hit by a truck.

In the first accident, that happend in Seraj area of Mandi, two people lost their lives and two others were injured when their vehicle went out of control and plunged into a nearly 700 metres deep gorge on intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, said police.

The deceased have been identified as Bhupendra Kumar (driver) and Het Ram, both of Mandi district, they added.

The mishap occurred near Shikari Mata temple and four person were on board. Police says preliminary probe suggests that driver lost control of the vehicle.

On receiving information about the incident, a team from Janjehli police station immediately reached the spot. “Rescue and relief operation was launched with the help of local residents,” police said.

Originally from Jhikli Bheth village in Baijnath tehsil, Anu was at present staying at her maternal grandmother’s house in Machkehad and studying in Government School, Ahju.

A case under relevant sections of BNS has been registered at Jogindernagar police station and further investigation is underway, said police.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Minor among three killed in twin mishaps in Himachal’s Mandi
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Minor among three killed in twin mishaps in Himachal’s Mandi
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