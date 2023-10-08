Minor girl raped near railway station in Haryana, critical

The Government Railway Police (GRP) registered a case against an unidentified person for raping a five-year-old girl near Satnali Railway Station in the district on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The police said the girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital, where her condition is said to be critical.

The girls’ father submitted a police complaint in this regard. A police official said the incident took place when the complainant’s wife along with their minor daughter and son was sleeping at the railway station.

“An unidentified man took away the girl and raped her. The victim got unconscious due to sexual assault while the rapist fled away. She returned to the station on regaining consciousness and narrated the episode to her mother,” the spokesman of Mahendragarh police added.

