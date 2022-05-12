Minor UP girl found pregnant in Ludhiana, teen booked for rape

An 18-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh has been booked for raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl, also from UP, who had run away with from her home with him.

The accused has been identified as Suraj of Chitrakoot. The local police have informed their counterparts in UP so that he can be traced.

The girl told police that she had met Suraj in UP’s Sitapur and he had established physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage.

The girl had run away from home with Suraj and they reached Ludhiana on May 3. They were looking for rented accommodation at Jawala Singh Chowk in Haibowal and the owner of one of the houses noticed the minor girl and immediately informed the police.

The police rescued the girl and sent her to a juvenile home in Ayali Kalan. After that, she complained of pain in the stomach. She was taken to hospital for medical examination, where the doctors found her pregnant.

Sub-inspector Amritpal Sharma, station house officer (SHO) at Haibowal police station, said that as the girl is a minor, a case has been registered under Sections 376 (rape), 363 (kidnapping) and 366-A (procuration of minor girl) of Indian Penal Code and Section 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.