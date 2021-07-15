Mirrors don’t lie, we get best results when we smile

“Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the fairest one of all?” Unlike Snow White’s stepmother, I’ve never dared to ask any mirror that. I don’t have the gumption or the narcissistic streak that needs gratification. My use of the mirror is need-based.

I spent the teens fighting a battle with the bulge. As I stepped into the volatile, wacky, egotistical and impractical stage of growing up, I had already grown to substantial proportions. I now realise that the mirror had a significant role to play.

My childhood memories are of a vibrant, joyful home well-equipped with mirrors. Each room had one on the wall, another on the inside of the cupboard and my room had an ornate framed one. Even the utility room had one for convenience. Though my image has never been flattering, I still nurture a strong affinity to mirrors. I guess happiness like a mist will touch all aspects of that time and place.

While leaving school, we all got our teachers and friends to sign in our autograph book. These are priceless treasures I love to go through. Our math teacher would write the words of wisdom in mirror image. One had to hold it up before a mirror to read the sentence. I find the idea of this out-of-the-box skill intriguing and the reason for doing so even more fascinating.

About three decades ago, we visited a friend in Mumbai. The guest room was big and spacious with a view of the ocean. As though that was not enough, half a wall was fitted with a huge mirror, adding to the space and elegance of the room. Welcome to the infinite world of interior design.

Recently, when we moved into our new house, the role of Vastu Shastra in mirror placement added another dimension to this item of our daily life. Vastu experts say that mirrors, if placed in the right direction, can double prosperity and health, while sucking up the negative energy lurking around. They balance the power and the intensity, the negative with the positive.

I received a picture of a college friend whom I had not been in touch with since a long time. I complimented her because she looked just as I remembered her. To my praise, she replied, “Thanks, but mirrors don’t lie.” Reality check, yet another purpose.

Like American pastor and author Joel Osteen said: Cars have a big windshield on the front and a small rear-view mirror, the reason the windshield is so large and the rear-view so small is because what happened in your past is not near as important as what is in your future.

Of the numerous uses of this necessity, everyone gets to choose the reason for it, and whatever that might be, we will find this item in every household. Life, as they say, is like a mirror, we get the best results when we smile. promildada@yahoo.com

The writer is a Ludhiana-based freelance contributor