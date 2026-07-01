Mirwaiz advocates for dialogue, friendship between India and Pakistan

Jamia Masjid chief priest Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Tuesday advocated for dialogue and friendship between India and Pakistan saying if US and Iran can talk why not India-Pak. Jamia Masjid chief priest Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. (File)

Mirwaiz, while speaking to the media on the sidelines of an event in Srinagar, urged for the path of dialogue to solve issues between the countries. “Today, as we speak about global peace, I am pleased that efforts are underway to revive dialogue between the United States and Iran. Once again, talks between the two countries are expected to take place this week. We have always supported such efforts,” he said.

“It was in this context that last Friday at Jama Masjid I said that if Iran and the United States can come to the negotiating table, after escalation, then India and Pakistan can also sit together and talk to resolve issues. In this spirit, I appealed to the leadership of India to embrace the path of dialogue, because wars do not resolve disputes,” he said.

He said that through dialogue, issues are addressed and resolved.

“I believe that today our region holds immense potential. The Indian subcontinent possesses tremendous economic opportunities and abundant human resources. The entire region can move forward and prosper if only the leadership of the subcontinent demonstrates political vision and works towards improving mutual relations,” he said.

Mirwaiz said that India-Pak friendship offers best path forward. “I believe that friendship between India and Pakistan offers the best path toward resolving longstanding issues, including the Kashmir conflict .We hope that the leadership of India, Pakistan, and Kashmir will support such efforts so that peace is strengthened and issues resolved through peaceful means.”