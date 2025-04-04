Mirwaiz calls Waqf bill ‘direct interference’ in religious affairs

Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), a representative forum of Islamic scholars and religious organisations in Jammu & Kashmir headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on Thursday expressed anguish over the passing of Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, calling it a ‘deliberate attempt to undermine the religious and community institutions of Muslims and encroach upon them over time’. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (HT File)

The body said the Waqf has historically played a vital role in serving the socio-religious needs of the Muslim community and was vital to its sustenance.

“The amended bill is direct interference in the religious affairs of Muslims with a view to curtail the autonomy of these bodies by the Centre and control them further,” the MMU said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 was passed in the Lok Sabha after a fiery debate.

“In this regard, MMU has convened a meeting of its members on Monday to deliberate upon the matter . MMU leadership is already in touch with the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and other prominent Muslim organizations across India to discuss a collective and unified response to this development,” the statement added.

On Wednesday, Mirwaiz, who had led a delegation to meet joint parliamentary committee over the bill, said that none of their reservations were addressed.

“One watches the ruling party defend the indefensible Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament,it is unfortunate and disturbing that not even one of the serious concerns and reservations raised by the Muslim organisations, including the MMU, before the JPC in New Delhi,was addressed by them. Crores of Muslims in India are like mute spectators and are haplessly watching their rights and institutions being blatantly undermined and feel greatly let down,” he said.