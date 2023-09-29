After a gap of four years, Hurriyat leader and Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday led the prayers at Jamia Masjid in old city Srinagar on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad, the birth anniversary of the Prophet.

Mirwaiz leads Eid-e-Milad prayers in Jamia Masjid, many throng Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar

In his address, Mirwaiz said the life of the Prophet is the best source of guidance and inspiration for Muslims and serves as a model for individuals and communities seeking to lead righteous, fulfilling and peaceful lives.

“The concept of social and economic justice that the Prophet championed by advocating for the rights of the marginalised and disempowered such as women , orphans and slaves laid the foundation for the creation of an egalitarian structure for society. His kindness and mercy even to those who opposed him and forgiveness of those who fought against him is unparalleled,” he said.

A sea of people thronged the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar to offer prayers on Thursday night and on Friday. The holy relic was also displayed at the shrine with people flocking from all parts of the Valley for a glimpse.

“I came to offer prayers here on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad. It is soothing to spend some time here and seek help and forgiveness from the almighty. I have visited the shrine after a few years and prayed for inner peace,” said Abdul Hamid, a resident of Pulwama.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah also offered congregational prayers at the shrine. Criticising the J&K administration for declaring an official holiday a day ahead of the occasion, Abdullah asked if the government could do the same for any other religious occasion.

“I offer my greeting to the people and express my grievance to the government. How do they make decisions? When the auspicious occasion is today, why was the holiday announced yesterday? Let me see if they will announce the Diwali holiday a day ahead this year. This shows they care nothing about our emotions,” he said.

Markets surrounding the shrine were abuzz with activity, with devotees buying special snacks from special stalls put up on the roadside.

Special bus service was arranged by the Srinagar administration on the occasion, while traffic was diverted to ensure hassle free travel of the devotees.

Rallies were also held by people in some parts of the city to mark the occasion, with a car rally being taken out from the city outskirts to Sumbal.

Eid-e-Milad is one of the biggest religious occasions in Kashmir after Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azuha. Every year, thousands of devotees from different parts of Kashmir converge at the Hazratbal shrine on the banks of the Dal Lake to celebrate the birth of the last Prophet of Islam.

Waqf chairperson Darakshan Andrabi said that they have tried to ensure proper management and cleanliness around the shrine. “You can see people have come in hordes. May this occasion come in peace and happiness,” she said. However, people complained of lack of water in the washrooms around the shrine.

A procession was also taken out from Ziyarat Sharief Syed Janbaz Wali with hundreds of people participating in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha greeted people on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad.

“Greetings and best wishes to the people on Milad-un-Nabi. May the auspicious occasion bring peace, prosperity & happiness to all and inspire us to follow the path of righteous living and work for the welfare of all,” he said on X.

