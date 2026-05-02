Misappropriation of govt funds: Haryana agricultural marketing board official dismissed

The Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) has dismissed controller, finance and accounts, Rajesh Sangwan from service for his alleged acts and omissions related to misappropriation of public funds and fraudulent transactions. The order said that evidence collected during investigation indicated that Sangwan remained in continuous and deliberate contact with the accused bank officials. (HT Photo for representation)

He is the third official who has been dismissed from service in the last eight days under Article 311 (2)(b) of the Constitution dispensing with the requirement of holding a departmental enquiry.

The April 30 dismissal order issued by secretary, HSAMB said that during interrogation of Rajesh Sangwan following his arrest on March 14, it came to light that his role in the matter centred on his position as controller, finance and accounts, and an authorised signatory for the bank account.

“He was directly involved in processing and recommending the proposal to open the account in IDFC First Bank, forwarding it for approval without obtaining fresh quotations from other banks despite existing banking arrangements. After approval he facilitated the account opening process and was part of the financial oversight mechanism including receiving reconciliation reports. He was responsible for exercising due diligence over financial transactions linked to the account. In the sequence of events leading to the fraud, his role includes procedural lapse and control failures. He did not track or secure a cancelled cheque (cheque No.6), which later appears to have been misused, and he admits he did not verify its status after cancellation. He also allowed a cheque book to be taken away by an external individual (namely accused Ribhav Rishi) during a meeting without ensuring its return,’’ reads the order.

The order further said that evidence collected during investigation indicated that Sangwan remained in continuous and deliberate contact with the accused bank officials and other co-conspirators and allegedly received illegal gratification in consideration for facilitating and enabling the fraudulent transactions.

“There is not an iota of doubt that Sangwan acted in a manner most reprehensible, not expected from a member of service. He has exhibited grave misconduct, thereby tarnishing the image of the HSAMB as well as state government in the eyes of the general public. His continuation in service would be detrimental to the cause of public interest and department discipline,’’ said the dismissal order.