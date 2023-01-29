Miscreants rob 70,000 from filling station owner

Motorcycle-borne three miscreants allegedly robbed cash worth ₹70,000 from the owner of a filling station at gunpoint in Rasulpur village at Dalla road in Jagraon.

The victim has been identified as Puneet Jain of Shastri Nagar of Jagraon, who owns a filling station in the village.

Jain stated that he was present at the filling station on Friday when three miscreants came and barged into in his office.

One of them was carrying a gun, while the other was holding a sharp-edged weapon. The accused pointed the gun at him and asked him to handover the money to them, he said.

ASI Rachpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the filling station has no CCTV installed in the premises.

The police are scanning the CCTVs installed around the area to trace the accused. A case under sections 379-B (snatching) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been registered against three unidentified accused.

