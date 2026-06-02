Missing 328 saroops: Won’t share ‘irrelevant’ info sought by SIT, says SGPC

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Monday said it won’t share “irrelevant” record or detail with the special investigation team (SIT) probing the case of missing 328 saroops of Guru Granth Sahib on the advice of Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami during a meeting of executive members in Amritsar on Monday. (HT photo)

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During a meeting, SGPC’s executive committee reviewed requests for information being sought by the SIT, constituted by the Punjab government. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said after the meeting that the SGPC has been cooperating with the investigators strictly in accordance with the directives of the Akal Takht.

Dhami said he had written to the Akal Takht jathedar regarding the matter and received instructions that cooperation should be limited only to the case concerning the 328 saroops. He alleged that the government’s investigation team was deliberately making misleading statements aimed at tarnishing the institution’s image, which he termed unacceptable.

“The SGPC is extending cooperation with transparency in this matter. However, no information beyond the scope of the 328 saroops case will be shared with the SIT,” Dhami said.

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{{^usCountry}} Attempts were made to contact DIG Nanak Singh, head of the SIT, for comments but he did not respond. One of the SIT members said he was not authorised to comment on the issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Attempts were made to contact DIG Nanak Singh, head of the SIT, for comments but he did not respond. One of the SIT members said he was not authorised to comment on the issue. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, the SGPC wrote to the Akal Takht, alleging that the SIT had been seeking information related to internal administrative affairs of the SGPC, such as its bank accounts, transactions, balance sheets, accounts and agreements signed with private channels for Gurbani telecast. These details are unrelated to the case of 328 missing saroops, the SGPC had mentioned.

The SGPC and the SIT have been at loggerheads over the probe. A few days ago, the SIT informed the Punjab and Haryana high court that the SGPC had not been cooperating in the probe linked to the FIR registered on December 7 last year.

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3% DA hike for SGPC staff

The executive committee also approved a 3% increase in dearness allowance (DA) for SGPC employees. A condolence resolution was also passed on the demise of former SGPC acting president Harinder Singh Tarn Taarni.