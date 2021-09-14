Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Missing 4-year-old child traced within 2 hours in Ludhiana

The child had gone missing in a busy market in Ludhiana after buying ice-cream, he was found after two hours
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON SEP 14, 2021 02:23 AM IST
A four-year-old child had gone missing in the Janakpuri main market in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

A missing child was traced and reunited with his parents within two hours in Islamganj on Sunday.

Assistant sub-inspector Rajwant Singh was on patrol duty in the Janakpuri main market when a distressed couple told him that their four-year-old son was missing.

The child’s father, Manjit Prasad, a labourer, said his son had gone to buy ice cream, but did not return. The missing child was captured purchasing ice-cream on CCTV camera and was found 1km away from his house.

