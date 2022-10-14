Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Missing Chandigarh education dept official found dead in Rajpura river

Missing Chandigarh education dept official found dead in Rajpura river

Published on Oct 14, 2022 12:53 AM IST

Chandigarh Police said it could be a case of suicide, as the official, 47, who lived in Sector 23, was disturbed due to some domestic issues.

A senior assistant officer with the Chandigarh education department, who was missing for the past six days, was found dead in a river near Rajpura
A senior assistant officer with the Chandigarh education department, who was missing for the past six days, was found dead in a river near Rajpura (Getty Images/Representational Image)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A senior assistant officer with the Chandigarh education department, who was missing for the past six days, was found dead in a river near Rajpura on Wednesday evening.

Police said it could be a case of suicide, as the official, 47, who lived in Sector 23, was disturbed due to some domestic issues.

“According to the deceased’s son, he had left home for work on the morning of October 7. He returned around 11.30 am, only to leave again in 15 minutes, but this time, left his wallet and mobile phone behind. After he didn’t return home for 24 hours, his family reached out to the police,” said sub-inspector Surinder Kumar, in-charge of the Sector-22 police post.

Another official said on Wednesday evening, a dead body was found in a river in Rajpura. The missing official’s family was called for identification and they confirmed it was him. On Thursday, the body was handed over to the family after autopsy.

