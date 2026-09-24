Missing for 2 days, AAP’s Ajnala village sarpanch found murdered

The body of Kuljit Singh Sandhu, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sarpanch and ex-serviceman from Mahimad Mandarawala village of Ajnala sub-division, was found along a roadside near Ramdas on Wednesday, two days after he went missing.

The family searched for him and informed the police, but he could not be traced. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons under murder charges. The exact cause and circumstances of Sandhu’s death have not yet been established and are expected to become clear following the post-mortem examination, police said.

According to his family, Sandhu left home around 10.15am on September 21 to go shopping in Fatehgarh Churian, a nearby town, but did not return. The family searched for him and informed the police, but he could not be traced.

Family members said Sandhu’s mobile phone remained switched on for nearly 14 hours after he went missing, with its location reportedly showing at different places, including Kamalpur, Pandori and Kotrajada. They alleged that despite the availability of the location information, police failed to trace him.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A separate FIR has been registered at the Dera Baba Nanak police station, falling in jurisdiction of Batala Police district where the body was found, under murder charges. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A separate FIR has been registered at the Dera Baba Nanak police station, falling in jurisdiction of Batala Police district where the body was found, under murder charges. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

When asked about the cause of death or any injuries on the body, Dera Baba Nanak station house officer Ashok Kumar said: “It will be clear only after we get the post-mortem report.”

Congress leader and MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla’s brother, Sukhjinder Singh “Sukh” Aujla, visited the bereaved family and raised questions over the police response. He alleged negligence and demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Sandhu’s death.