Missing man’s decapitated body fished out of canal in Ludhiana

The decapitated body of a 24-year-old man was fished out of a canal near Buani village in Doraha on Thursday evening.

The victim, Satnam Singh of Malipur village of Doraha, had been missing since April 14. The victim’s brother, Harpreet Singh, said, “I had gone to visit my in-laws with my wife and children on April 14.When I returned the next day, my mother told me that Satnam, a factory worker, had not come home at night. I went looking for him, and found that he had last been spotted near the railway crossing.”

“On April 21, the police told me they had found a headless body. I identified Satnam from his clothes,” he said. Police suspect the victim was murdered over personal enmity, and that the accused had beheaded him to conceal his identity.

Sub-inspector Lakhbir Singh, Doraha station house officer, said a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the unidentified accused.

“Decomposition indicates that he had been murdered at least six days ago.We are looking into all aspects of the case, and will catch the culprits soon,” he added. The youngest of four siblings, Satnam was unmarried.