Chandigarh News / Missing Phillaur resident found dead in Ludhiana village
Missing Phillaur resident found dead in Ludhiana village

The villagers noticed the Phillaur resident lying near a scooter under a tree and informed the Ludhiana police, who later identified the victim from the documents recovered from the body
Missing for the past two days, a Phillaur resident was on Monday morning found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Noorwala village in Ludhiana (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 03:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Missing for the past two days, a Phillaur resident was on Monday morning found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Noorwala village of Meharban.

The villagers noticed the dead body lying near a scooter under a tree and informed the police, who later identified the victim from the documents recovered from the body.

The deceased man, identified as Sachin Bhatti, 26, of Nakodar Road , Phillaur, ran a street food shop in Phillaur along with his father Balbir Bhatti.

Balbir Bhatti said his son, who was looking for a job, left the house on April 16 at around 11.30pm on a scooter to check on a vacancy at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), but did not return.

“As he had left his phone at the house, we could not contact him. He has no friend or relative in Ludhiana so we kept on waiting for him to return till Saturday night. On Sunday we lodged a missing report,” he said.

“On Monday morning, I received a call from Ludhiana police that a dead body had been found and my number was found on the documents of the scooter. I rushed to the spot in Ludhiana and identified the deceased as my son,” he added.

Sub-inspector Harpreet Singh, station head officer at the Meharban police station said the victim is likely to have died on April 16, adding that no injury marks were found on his body. The body has been sent to the civil hospital for the autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

Police will also contact DMCH management to check if anyone was contacted by the victim.

