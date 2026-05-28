Missing saroop case: SGPC seeks Akal Takht’s directions on SIT queries

A day after the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) accused the special investigation team (SIT) probing the case related to the missing 328 holy saroops of Guru Granth Sahib of seeking details which were not related to the case, its president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday wrote to the Akal Takht seeking directions on whether such details should be provided. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami

In a letter to acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, the SGPC president said, “You directed the SGPC to cooperate with the SIT... Under this, the SGPC provided the record and detail whatever the SIT sought. Now, the SIT is seeking information related to internal administrative affairs of the SGPC, such as its bank accounts, transactions, balance sheets, accounts and agreements signed with private channels for Gurbani telecast. These details are unrelated to the case of 328 missing saroops.”

Terming it interference in the internal administrative matters, the SGPC urged the Akal Takht to issue directive.

Since 2012, Gurbani broadcast rights from the Golden Temple had been with G-Next Media Pvt Ltd, which runs PTC channel and is owned by Sukhbir Singh Badal. The agreement expired in July 2023, but PTC continues to telecast Gurbani live at the SGPC’s request, while the SGPC also streams it on its official YouTube channel. Badal heads the Shiromani Akali Dal, which controls the SGPC through its majority in the committee’s general house.

The issue had earlier sparked political controversy, with the Punjab assembly passing the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, aimed at enabling free-to-air Gurbani telecast.