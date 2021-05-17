MLA Bains, Gosha come to blows at launch of road project in Ludhiana

Lok Insaaf Party supremo Simarjeet Singh Bains and Youth Akali Dal district president Gurdeep Singh Gosha, along with their supporters, exchanged blows during the foundation-stone event for a road’s construction in Janta Nagar on Sunday.

The clash took place when Bains and his supporters reached Janta Nagar to lay the foundation stone. In the meantime, Gosha, who was distributing langar in the area, arrived at the spot, accusing Bains of taking undue credit for the project.

Things suddenly turned ugly as supporters of both leaders threw punches and hurled abuses, amid tossing of turbans, which was captured on video by onlookers.

Amid sloganeering from both sides, police remained mute spectators.

Later, the Division Number 6 police lodged an FIR against Bains, his son Ajay Preet Singh, Gosha and 60 others for curfew violations. Both groups also reached the police station and filed cross complaints.

Amanot Singh Gohalwaria, son of former SAD mayor Harcharan Singh Gohalwaria, claimed that his father had got the work order cleared for the construction of the road from Janta Nagar to Military Camp in 2016.

“But, due to the assembly and MC elections, and subsequent lockdown in 2020, the work was stalled. Now, when the work was going to begin, MLA Bains arrived there for inauguration for publicity,” he added.

“Members of both groups violated curfew guidelines by assembling in the area in large numbers. Apart from Gosha, MLA Bains and his son, some of those booked are Swaran Singh Makkar, Amrik Singh Gogi, Arjan Singh Cheema, Sikander Singh Pannu, Harjot Kang, Amanjot Singh, Mandeep Singh and Prabhjit Singh Pandher,” said inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, station house officer (SHO), Division Number 6 police station.

He said more sections will be added in the FIR after verifying complaints of both groups.

