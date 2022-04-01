Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / MLA Prashar inspects drug de-addiction centre at civil hospital in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

MLA Prashar inspects drug de-addiction centre at civil hospital in Ludhiana

MLA Prashar after inspecting de-addiction centre at civil hospital in Ludhiana assured to take up the matter of shortage of staff and overall infrastructural development with the government
MLA Ashok Prashar inspecting drug de-addiction centre at civil hospital in Ludhiana on March 31, 2022. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 12:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

To keep tabs on the working of civil hospital staff and resolve the problems being faced by the patients, Ludhiana Central MLA, Ashok Prashar Pappi, inspected the drug de-addiction centre and other wards at the civil hospital on Thursday.

MLA Prashar said, “Education and health being the priority areas of AAP in the state, it was a regular checking at the civil hospital.”

The legislator assured to take up the matter of shortage of staff and overall infrastructural development with the government, adding that the issue of lack of air conditioners would be resolved at the local level and as much as possible appliances and equipments will be provided at party level.

Prashar had also conducted a surprise inspection at the civil hospital on March 14, directing the officials to ensure cleanliness and punctuality.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP