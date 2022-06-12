Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Modern Housing Complex residents write to Chandigarh mayor seeking dog park
Modern Housing Complex residents write to Chandigarh mayor seeking dog park

Modern Housing Complex’s resident welfare association said the area, with 3,185 dwelling units spread over 60 acres and a high density of population corresponds to a large dog population
Published on Jun 12, 2022 01:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Members of the Modern Housing Complex’s (MHC) resident welfare association (RWA) have written to the authorities asking that a dog park be constructed close to their complex.

In a letter written to their local area councillor and municipal corporation (MC) mayor Sarabjit Kaur, the president of the RWA, Colonel Gursewak Singh (retd) said the area, with 3,185 dwelling units spread over an area of 60 acres, has a high density of population, which in turn corresponds to a large dog population of pet.

“In the absence of any specified public place, pet dogs are generally walked by their owners either on roadside or in neighbourhood parks. This practice is unhygienic and often creates unpleasant situations over dogs defecating at improper places,” Singh added.

Singh pressed for a dog park with a walking track and sand pool be set up in the ward and later replicated in other parts of the city.

