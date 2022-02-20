Modi meets Afghan Sikhs, Hindus, tells them ‘India is your home’

New Delhi: A delegation of Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence here on Saturday and thanked him for bringing about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as well as standing up for them in times of distress.

Welcoming the delegation, Modi said they are not guests, but that India is their home. The meeting comes a day after the PM hosted a number of prominent Sikh leaders at his residence, and a day before the Punjab assembly polls.

Modi talked about the immense difficulties faced by the Hindus and Sikhs in Afghanistan and the help provided by the government to bring them to India safely, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

In this light, he also talked about the significance of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and its benefits for the community, the statement said.

Modi assured them of continuous support in the future as well to resolve all issues and address the difficulties faced by them. The PM also talked about the significance of the tradition of honouring the Guru Granth Sahib, in light of which special arrangements were made to bring back ‘saroops’ of Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan. Modi also talked about the immense love he has received from Afghans over the years and fondly recalled his visit to Kabul, according to the statement.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Union minister of state Meenakashi Lekhi were also present on the occasion.

The delegation members presented the PM with traditional Afghani attire and a headgear, which he wore and remarked that former Afghan President Hamid Karzai would be very happy to see him in that attire.

A large number of Afghan Hindus and Sikhs have been living in India, and the Indian government recently evacuated many of them following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. The CAA, which facilitates granting of Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim minorities of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, was passed by Parliament on December 11, 2019 and the Presidential nod was received the next day.

