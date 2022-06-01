Modi’s Shimla visit a failed attempt to allay fear of defeat: Opposition
Himachal Congress chief and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh on Tuesday accused the BJP of misusing government machinery and public money for PM Narendra Modi’s Shimla rally.
In a press statement issued here, she said while the state government spent crores on the event, the PM once again left people of Himachal disappointed as he did not announce anything for them. She claimed that the beneficiaries of government schemes were “forcefully mobilised” to attend the rally.
The Congress chief said instead of interacting with beneficiaries of government schemes, PM Modi should have talked to the people who have been badly affected by rising inflation and unemployment. “It would have made the PM understand the pain and misery caused to these people by his government,” she said.
She described the PM’s event as a failed attempt to allay the fear of defeat and frustration of the BJP.
CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri, meanwhile, slammed chief minister Jai Ram Thakur for failing to get any benefit to the state from PM’s visit.
Addressing a press conference at Una, Agnihotri said it was PM Modi’s third visit to the state where he did not announce anything for Himachal.
“It is the duty of the CM to put forth the issues related to the state in front of the Prime Minister, which he never does,” Agnihotri claimed.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said people of Himachal were feeling betrayed as PM Modi gave nothing to the state. “People were expecting that state may get some big projects, but all their hopes were dashed,” party spokesperson Gaurav Sharma said in a statement.
The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) also slammed PM Modi for his “unfulfilled promises”.
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
