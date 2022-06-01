Modi’s Shimla visit a failed attempt to allay fear of defeat: Opposition

Himachal Congress chief and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh on Tuesday accused the BJP of misusing government machinery and public money for PM Narendra Modi’s Shimla rally.

In a press statement issued here, she said while the state government spent crores on the event, the PM once again left people of Himachal disappointed as he did not announce anything for them. She claimed that the beneficiaries of government schemes were “forcefully mobilised” to attend the rally.

The Congress chief said instead of interacting with beneficiaries of government schemes, PM Modi should have talked to the people who have been badly affected by rising inflation and unemployment. “It would have made the PM understand the pain and misery caused to these people by his government,” she said.

She described the PM’s event as a failed attempt to allay the fear of defeat and frustration of the BJP.

CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri, meanwhile, slammed chief minister Jai Ram Thakur for failing to get any benefit to the state from PM’s visit.

Addressing a press conference at Una, Agnihotri said it was PM Modi’s third visit to the state where he did not announce anything for Himachal.

“It is the duty of the CM to put forth the issues related to the state in front of the Prime Minister, which he never does,” Agnihotri claimed.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said people of Himachal were feeling betrayed as PM Modi gave nothing to the state. “People were expecting that state may get some big projects, but all their hopes were dashed,” party spokesperson Gaurav Sharma said in a statement.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) also slammed PM Modi for his “unfulfilled promises”.