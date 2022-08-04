Moga ASI held for supplying drugs to Faridkot jail inmates

FARIDKOT: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police posted at Moga was on Wednesday arrested for supplying drugs to two inmates at Faridkot jail on their return from a court hearing.

The accused has been identified as ASI Raj Singh of Moga. The police have also booked two jail inmates Vikram Singh of Talwandi Bhai and Rawel Singh of Samalsar in the Moga district.

Investigation officer Sukhdev Singh said a complaint was filed by the assistant jail superintendent that 50 grams of intoxicant powder was recovered from the possession of Vikram and Rawel during their checking on the entrance gate of the jail.

“Moga police had taken both from the jail for their appearance in the local court in a case. When they returned, intoxicating powder was recovered during their frisking by Faridkot jail officials. During interrogation, they confessed that ASI Raj Singh handed over the drug to them on the bus when they were returning back to jail after the court hearing. They said one of their friends had given the package to ASI. We have arrested Raj Singh and further investigation is under process,” the investigation officer added. A case was registered under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Faridkot city police station.

