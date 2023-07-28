Moga murder case: 3 shooters of Gopi Dallewalia gang held

Nearly two weeks after four men barged into a house and shot dead a 65-year-old man in Moga, Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) in a joint operation with Moga police arrested three shooters of the Gopi Dallewalia gang on Friday.

The accused were identified as Nirmal Singh, alias Nimma, Aprail Singh, alias Shera, and Jaskaran Singh, alias Karan. Police teams also recovered three .32-bore pistols along with 10 cartridges and a Hyundai Verna car, which was used in the crime.

On July 16, four men shot dead Santokh Singh in his house. The police said the killing was the fallout of a gang war between the Lawrence Bishnoi and Devinder Bambiha gangs.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that a team of the AGTF along with Moga police acted on a tip-off and caught the three shooters, all members of the Gopi Dallewalia gang of Mehatpur in Jalandhar.

According to preliminary investigation, Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi Dallewalia, and Gaurav Sharma, alias Goru Baccha, are the masterminds of the murder.

Assistant inspector general (AIG) Sandeep Goel said that the police teams are on the trail of the rest of the accused.

Dallewalia, a proclaimed offender, is booked in 12 cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, extortion and under the Arms Act. An aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Dallewalia took responsibility for the murder, claiming it a revenge for the attack on gangster Goru Baccha in Faridkot jail.

The deceased, Santokh Singh, was the father of category “B” gangster Sukhdev Singh, alias Seba, who is lodged in Faridkot jail. Seba is a member of the Bambiha gang.

On July 11, Goru Baccha was attacked inside the Faridkot jail after which two inmates were booked by the Faridkot police. Baccha believed that Seba was behind the attack on him, following which the revenge was taken, police said

Baccha is an aide of Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and is facing trial for heinous crimes, including murder, extortion, attempt to murder and possessing illegal weapons, in Ludhiana and other districts. He was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) in 2018 and was sent to 10-year rigorous imprisonment in 2020 in an attempt to murder case by a Ludhiana court.

