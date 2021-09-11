Moga: Overweight cops to attend two-hour fitness camp daily

All overweight cops in Punjab’s Moga district will have to undergo two-hour morning exercises for three months to get back in shape.

The move comes after the Punjab and Haryana high court in August took note of poor fitness among the state police personnel and ordered all senior superintendents of police (SSPs) to maintain digital records of physical training camps being held for them. The court had earlier raised serious concerns about recurring instances in which suspects managed to flee during police raids.

Issuing the directions for mandatory two-hour physical training of all unfit and overweight personnel from September 13, Moga SSP Dhruman H Nimbale said the three-month camp will save cops from diseases and make them fit and healthy.

To identify the overweight and unfit cops, medical checkup of all personnel will be conducted under the supervision of DSP (headquarters) Ravinder Singh. While SP (headquarters) Gurdeep Singh will supervise the fitness camp to be held from 6am to 8am daily, DSPs, station house officers and in-charges have been told to ensure participation of all overweight cops.

The exercise and fitness classes will include races, jogging, push-ups, squats and yoga. All sessions will be recorded through videography and photography, as per the high court’s directions.

“Cops always remain busy in their duty and never get time to take care of their health. The physical training camp will help them get back in shape and prevent diseases,” said the SSP.