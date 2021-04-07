Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Moga SHO shifted, ASI suspended over illegal detention, torture in custody
Moga SHO shifted, ASI suspended over illegal detention, torture in custody

Police officials confirmed that the men were locked up and confined to a stock without registration of an FIR
By Harmandeep Singh
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 01:07 AM IST
Moga An assistant sub-inspector was suspended and an inspector was transferred in connection with the illegal detention and alleged torture of some men in custody, the video of which was making rounds on the social media. The cops have been identified as ASI Amarjeet Singh and Moga City-1 SHO inspector Jaswant Singh.

Police officials confirmed that the men were locked up and confined to a stock without registration of an FIR. Action against the erring cops came after advocate HC Arora sent a demand notice to the chief secretary and police brass.

In the video circulating on the social media, the youths can be seen sitting with their feet fixed to a stock (called ‘kath’ in local parlance). The video was recorded by a social activist on March 26 and released a few days ago.

HC Arora said, “With their legs and feet fixed to the ‘kath’, they cannot go even go to the toilet. It is inhuman and humiliating. It is a violation of fundamental rights to life and dignity of a person. I will move high court to end this practice at police stations.”

Social activist Mohinderpal Singh Loomba, who had recorded the video, said, “On March 25, an advocate, who works at district attorney office, and his friend scuffled with a 21-year-old security guard and a 25-year-old employee of a courier company over parking space. The police picked both the youths the same day and shackled them in the ‘kath’. I went to the police station as one of the youths was from my village and recorded the video.”

“The ASI, Amarjeet Singh, demanded 20,000 from us and also beat up them in front of us,” said Loomba.

Barjinder Singh, DSP city-1, said, “There was no case registered against the youths when the video was recorded. We have taken strict action after receiving demand notice through an advocate in the matter.”

SSP Moga Harmanbir Singh Gill said, “We have taken strict action and transferred the SHO while the ASI has been suspended.”

