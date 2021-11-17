Mohali: 10-year-old girl raped in forest area in Dera Bassi

A yet unidentified person has been booked for raping a 10-year-old girl in a forest area near Haripur Garuda village in Dera Bassi.

According to police, the girl had gone to the forest area to collect wood with her four-year-old brother on Monday, when the crime took place. The parents, who work as labourers, were at work at the time. When the girl returned home, she was crying and bleeding and narrated the incident.

The girl has been admitted to the civil hospital, Dera Bassi. Her medical examination confirmed rape, said police.

Assistant sub-inspector Harjinder Singh said the girl has not been able to identify the accused. Police are inquiring about people who go to the forest area daily, and are taking the help of villagers to trace the accused.

A case has been registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Dera Bassi police station.