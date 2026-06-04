Mohali: 100-crore Zirakpur land grab case, CBI court denies bail to 2

A special CBI court in Mohali has denied bail to two persons accused of conspiring to grab a ₹100 crore land in Zirakpur, through forged documents, fabricated ownership records and manipulated revenue entries.

The CBI alleged that an illegal resolution was passed by members of the impostor trust. (HT File)

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Special Judge Baljinder Singh Sra dismissed the bail applications of Sanjeev Kumar Gaba and Rajesh Kumar Gaba on Wednesday, observing that investigators had established their role in a larger criminal enterprise aimed at usurping eight acres of prime land belonging to Guru Nanak Vidya Bhandar Trust, New Delhi.

The case stems from two FIRs registered by Mohali police in 2022 and 2023. Acting on directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe and re-registered the cases in November 2023.

According to the CBI, the accused created a fake trust resembling the genuine Guru Nanak Vidya Bhandar Trust and used forged documents to stake a claim over the land situated along the Zirakpur-Patiala highway. They had created a fake trust deed, purportedly dated March 7, 1980, along with forged court orders, fabricated society registration documents and fake ownership records to support the claim over the property.

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{{^usCountry}} The court also cited witness statements to investigators on how the trust deed, shown as having been executed in 1980, was actually typed in 2021 at Safidon in Haryana, on the instructions of co-accused Amit Redu, who was the trust’s legal adviser. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court also cited witness statements to investigators on how the trust deed, shown as having been executed in 1980, was actually typed in 2021 at Safidon in Haryana, on the instructions of co-accused Amit Redu, who was the trust’s legal adviser. {{/usCountry}}

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The CBI alleged that an illegal resolution was passed by members of the impostor trust, following which Redu executed a lease deed in December 2021 in favour of Sanjeev Gaba for the disputed land. The lease was subsequently registered by a then naib tehsildar without verifying ownership documents.

Holding that the allegations were serious and involved an attempt to grab property worth more than ₹100 crore, the court dismissed both bail applications.