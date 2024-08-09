Mohali: 15-year jail for 31-year-old man caught with restricted injections

A Mohali special court on Thursday awarded a 15-year jail term to a 31-year-old man arrested for illegal possession of restricted injections in a case of 2019. The court also imposed a fine of ₹1.50 lakh on convict Rohit Kumar, of Pathankot. A Mohali special court also imposed a fine of ₹ 1.50 lakh on convict Rohit Kumar, of Pathankot. (Getty image)

The police said Kumar was apprehended from near a T-point near Gurudwara Sahib, Booth Market, Sunny Enclave, Kharar, based on suspicion while ASI Kewal Singh, along with a police party, was patrolling the area. Kumar was coming from Mata Gujri Enclave side carrying a black-coloured bag on his shoulder.

On checking, police recovered 100 intoxicant injections of Avil and 100 intoxicant injections of Buprenorphine Hydrochloride, besides 25 syringes and 50 needles from the accused.

Kumar was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by Kharar police. The prosecution in the case submitted that the accused was liable to be convicted and sentenced with maximum punishment as he was found in conscious possession of the commercial quantity of Buprenorphine Hydrochloride.

Arguing that the accused was innocent and did not commit any offence, the defence counsel said no alleged recovery of contraband was made from the accused and rather it was a planted recovery.

Seeking strict punishment for the accused, the public prosecutor contended that the most stringent sentence was warranted to instill fear in such drug peddlers who, blinded by gross lust for money and easy riches, play with the precious lives of the gullible youth and nibble at the foundations of our country.

After being convicted, Kumar prayed for a lenient view, pleading that he was a poor person and had a family to take care of.

While pronouncing the sentence, the court of Harsimranjit Singh, special court, Mohali, pronounced, “Psychotropic substance/narcotic drug falling in commercial quantity had been recovered from the conscious possession of the convict. Thus, taking into consideration the age, antecedents, and character of the convict as well as gravity and nature of offence committed by him, Kumar is sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 15 years.”