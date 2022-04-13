Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: 18-year-old missing for 12 days, friend booked for murder
chandigarh news

Mohali: 18-year-old missing for 12 days, friend booked for murder

Mohali police have launched a murder probe into the disappearance of an 18-year-old boy from Kurali on March 31
Following a complaint by the mother of the missing teen, Sonu, Mohali police have booked his friend Rahul, who has also been missing along with the victim. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Following a complaint by the mother of the missing teen, Sonu, Mohali police have booked his friend Rahul, who has also been missing along with the victim. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Apr 13, 2022 12:56 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Police have launched a murder probe into the disappearance of an 18-year-old boy from Kurali on March 31.

Following a complaint by the mother of the teen, Sonu, police have booked his friend Rahul, who has also been missing along with the victim.

In her complaint, Sonu’s mother Maya, a labourer, said that her son had been missing since he left with Rahul on March 31. After failing to find him herself, she lodged a missing person’s complaint at City Kurali police station on April 2.

She alleged that Rahul must have killed Sonu and dumped his body in a canal or buried it to conceal his crime. Police said the woman and her son originally hailed from Maujra village in Rampur district, Uttar Pradesh, and had moved to Nihalka village, Kurali, a few months back for work.

City Kurali station house officer (SHO) inspector Vinod Kumar said they had booked Rahul under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code, and launched a search to trace him and the victim.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • PGIMER’s nephrology department identified several potential recipients for the donated kidneys and pancreas that were transplanted to two matching recipients by the early hours of April 10. (HT File)

    Organs of 4-year-old brain-dead boy save three at PGIMER

    Organs of a brain-dead four-year-old boy at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research have saved the lives of three terminally ill patients. The patient, Gurjot Singh, a resident of Gehal village, Barnala, Punjab, was injured after falling from a height on April 2. He was first taken to the civil hospital in Barnala, but referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he was declared brain dead on April 9.

  • The court of Ludhiana judicial magistrate Harsimranjit Kaur on Tuesday declared Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) head and former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains a proclaimed offender (PO) in the rape case of 44-year-old woman after he failed to appear before it.

    Now, former MLA Bains declared PO in rape case

    Ludhiana: The court of Ludhiana judicial magistrate Harsimranjit Kaur on Tuesday declared Lok Insaaf Party head and former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains a proclaimed offender (PO) in the rape case of 44-year-old woman after hBainsfailed to appear before it. His brothers Karamjit Singh, Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma, personal assistant Gopi Sharma, ward president of LIP Baljinder Kaur, Jasbir Kaur and Sukhchain Singh, are co-accused in the case.

  • In yet another reshuffle, the Punjab government on Tuesday transferred nine IPS officers while posting Gaurav Yadav as ADGP, administration, with additional charge of special principal secretary to the chief minister.

    Nine IPS officers shifted, Gaurav Yadav is ADGP, administration

    Chandigarh : In yet another reshuffle, the Punjab government on Tuesday transferred nine IPS officers while posting Gaurav Yadav as ADGP, administration, with additional charge of special principal secretary to the chief minister. According to the orders by home secretary Anurag Verma,, STF against drugs RK Jaiswal has been posted as head of the cyber cell unit replacing G Nageswara Rao, who has now been posted as ADGP, human rights.

  • Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on Tuesday drew flak from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders who have accused him of calling the people of Punjab “traitors” in his latest song.

    Moosewala faces flak for calling Punjabis ‘traitors’ in his song

    Chandigarh Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on Tuesday drew flak from the Aam Aadmi Party leaders who have accused him of calling the people of Punjab “traitors” in his latest song. Reacting to the song, AAP spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang accused the singer of using derogatory language and disrespecting the people of Punjab. “Moosewala has addressed 3 crore Punjabis as gaddar. He has not defamed Punjabis but also used foul language against them,” Kang claimed.

  • Saksham’s theme this year is ‘Celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav through green and clean energy’. (HT File Photo)

    Saksham-22 will create awareness about clean and green energy: Swatantra Dev Singh

    Jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh inaugurated the people-centric fuel conservation mega campaign 'Saksham-2022' at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Monday. Saksham (Sanrakshan Kshamata Mahotsav) is an annual mass awareness campaign sponsored by oil marketing companies for educating the masses about environmental protection. This year, Saksham's theme is — “Celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav through green and clean energy.” Energy secure and energy-efficient Bharat is truly the Atmanirbhar Bharat,” added Swatantra Dev Singh.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out