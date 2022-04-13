Mohali: 18-year-old missing for 12 days, friend booked for murder
Police have launched a murder probe into the disappearance of an 18-year-old boy from Kurali on March 31.
Following a complaint by the mother of the teen, Sonu, police have booked his friend Rahul, who has also been missing along with the victim.
In her complaint, Sonu’s mother Maya, a labourer, said that her son had been missing since he left with Rahul on March 31. After failing to find him herself, she lodged a missing person’s complaint at City Kurali police station on April 2.
She alleged that Rahul must have killed Sonu and dumped his body in a canal or buried it to conceal his crime. Police said the woman and her son originally hailed from Maujra village in Rampur district, Uttar Pradesh, and had moved to Nihalka village, Kurali, a few months back for work.
City Kurali station house officer (SHO) inspector Vinod Kumar said they had booked Rahul under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code, and launched a search to trace him and the victim.
Organs of 4-year-old brain-dead boy save three at PGIMER
Organs of a brain-dead four-year-old boy at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research have saved the lives of three terminally ill patients. The patient, Gurjot Singh, a resident of Gehal village, Barnala, Punjab, was injured after falling from a height on April 2. He was first taken to the civil hospital in Barnala, but referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he was declared brain dead on April 9.
Now, former MLA Bains declared PO in rape case
Ludhiana: The court of Ludhiana judicial magistrate Harsimranjit Kaur on Tuesday declared Lok Insaaf Party head and former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains a proclaimed offender (PO) in the rape case of 44-year-old woman after hBainsfailed to appear before it. His brothers Karamjit Singh, Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma, personal assistant Gopi Sharma, ward president of LIP Baljinder Kaur, Jasbir Kaur and Sukhchain Singh, are co-accused in the case.
Nine IPS officers shifted, Gaurav Yadav is ADGP, administration
Chandigarh : In yet another reshuffle, the Punjab government on Tuesday transferred nine IPS officers while posting Gaurav Yadav as ADGP, administration, with additional charge of special principal secretary to the chief minister. According to the orders by home secretary Anurag Verma,, STF against drugs RK Jaiswal has been posted as head of the cyber cell unit replacing G Nageswara Rao, who has now been posted as ADGP, human rights.
Moosewala faces flak for calling Punjabis ‘traitors’ in his song
Chandigarh Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on Tuesday drew flak from the Aam Aadmi Party leaders who have accused him of calling the people of Punjab “traitors” in his latest song. Reacting to the song, AAP spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang accused the singer of using derogatory language and disrespecting the people of Punjab. “Moosewala has addressed 3 crore Punjabis as gaddar. He has not defamed Punjabis but also used foul language against them,” Kang claimed.
Saksham-22 will create awareness about clean and green energy: Swatantra Dev Singh
Jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh inaugurated the people-centric fuel conservation mega campaign 'Saksham-2022' at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Monday. Saksham (Sanrakshan Kshamata Mahotsav) is an annual mass awareness campaign sponsored by oil marketing companies for educating the masses about environmental protection. This year, Saksham's theme is — “Celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav through green and clean energy.” Energy secure and energy-efficient Bharat is truly the Atmanirbhar Bharat,” added Swatantra Dev Singh.
