Mohali: 18-year-old missing for 12 days, friend booked for murder

Police have launched a murder probe into the disappearance of an 18-year-old boy from Kurali on March 31.

Following a complaint by the mother of the teen, Sonu, police have booked his friend Rahul, who has also been missing along with the victim.

In her complaint, Sonu’s mother Maya, a labourer, said that her son had been missing since he left with Rahul on March 31. After failing to find him herself, she lodged a missing person’s complaint at City Kurali police station on April 2.

She alleged that Rahul must have killed Sonu and dumped his body in a canal or buried it to conceal his crime. Police said the woman and her son originally hailed from Maujra village in Rampur district, Uttar Pradesh, and had moved to Nihalka village, Kurali, a few months back for work.

City Kurali station house officer (SHO) inspector Vinod Kumar said they had booked Rahul under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code, and launched a search to trace him and the victim.