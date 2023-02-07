Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: 18-yr-old held for raping teen at uncle’s scrap shop in Lalru

Mohali: 18-yr-old held for raping teen at uncle’s scrap shop in Lalru

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 07, 2023 12:39 AM IST

The child’s mother told the police that on the intervening night between February 4 and 5, her daughter was outside the shanty, when Abhay forcibly took her to his uncle’s scrap shop and raped her.

Police have arrested an 18-year-old youth for raping a 14-year-old girl at his uncle’s scrap shop in Mohali’s Lalru. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Police have arrested an 18-year-old youth for raping a 14-year-old girl at his uncle’s scrap shop in Lalru.

The accused has been identified as Abhay. The child’s mother told the police that on the intervening night between February 4 and 5, her daughter was outside the shanty, when Abhay forcibly took her to his uncle’s scrap shop and raped her.

Hearing her daughter’s cries for help, Abhay’s uncle rescued her and brought her back home. Meanwhile, Abhay fled the scene.

The child’s mother took her to the Dera Bassi civil hospital for treatment and alerted the police. Following raids, the local police, with the help of Haryana Police, nabbed the accused.

He is facing a case under Sections 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP