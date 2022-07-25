Mohali | 30-year-old’s body found in canal, wife, mother-in-law arrested for murder

The body of a 30-year-old man was found in Ganda Kheri canal, following which his wife and mother-in-law were arrested on charges of murder.

The accused identified as Preeti Kaur and her mother Shinder Kaur allegedly took the victim, Gurdeep Singh, to the canal, on the pretext of performing some rituals and pushed him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both were produced before the court where Preeti reportedly admitted that she killed her husband as she was fed up of his “suspicious” nature.

The court has sent the duo to two-day police remand.

Dera Bassi station house officer (SHO) Jaskanwal Singh Sekhon said that Preeti, in her statement to the police, revealed that her husband barred her from doing even simple things as going to the market and wearing good clothes, and frequently picked up fights. The couple got married in 2017 and has a two-year-old son.

The SHO further said the post-mortem also confirmed that Gurdeep had died from drowning.

Santosh Kumar, the victim’s father, said that Preeti had left for her village on July 19 following which Gurdeep went to bring her back. He said he was initially told that Gurdeep had slipped and fallen into Ganda Kheri canal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kumar alleged that Preeti had taken his son to the canal on the pretext of performing some rituals to help him rid of his financial problems and pushed him into the canal.

The case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder), 364 (kidnapping), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Murder case registered after RLA staffer’s body found in Kurali

Chandigarh UT police have registered a murder case after the body of a 33-year-old resident of Dadumajra village was found in a choe in Kurali on Friday.

As per police, Mandeep Singh alias Laddi, who worked at the Registration and Licensing Authority (RLA) office in Sector 17, had gone out with his friend on July 14 but didn’t return.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A DDR report for missing person was lodged by his mother the next day.

On Thursday, his motorcycle, bearing a Punjab registration number, was found near Togan village in Mohali. A day later, his body was recovered from Kurali and identified by family members.

Singh’s mother has alleged that his friend was behind the murder. Sources said no stab wounds or injuries were found on him but prima facie it appears that he had died by drowning. Police will question his friend.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Maloya police station but cops didn’t confirm if the friend had been named as accused in the case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}