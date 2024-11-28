Mohali: 35-year-old teacher arrested for showing lewd videos to Class 5 girls

In a disturbing incident,Mohali police on Wednesday arrested a sports teacher at a private school in the city for allegedly showing lewd videos to five female students of Class 5, all aged less than 10, and sexually harassing them. The school principal confirmed that following a zero-tolerance policy pertaining to such matters, the teacher’s services had been terminated. (HT)

Police apprehended the 35-year-old teacher from the school premises after being alerted by parents and school management.

The matter came to fore after the children confided in their parents after school hours on Tuesday.

“My daughter told me that she, along with two other female students, went to the sports teacher for some work. He used some objectionable words, before showing them lewd videos on his mobile phone. I immediately spoke to the school principal, who asked us to visit the school on Wednesday. My daughter was repeatedly trying to convey to me about the wrongdoings of a teacher for a month, but she did not reveal that she was referring to a male teacher. School authorities supported us after we lodged a formal complaint on Wednesday. We want him to be punished severely,” the mother of one of the children said.

The father of another child said his 10-year-old daughter appeared disturbed since she returned from school on Tuesday: “On being coaxed, my daughter disclosed that her sports teacher touched her inappropriately and even asked her to kiss him. He showed obscene videos to our children, leaving them traumatised.”

The school principal, meanwhile, claimed that the children came to her with a complaint against the sports teacher even before telling their parents.

“The police have been informed and are investigating the case. The school will offer all support to children and their parents,” the principal said.

After receiving written complaints from the parents of the children, police took the teacher in custody.

Mohali SSP Deepak Pareek said police immediately started investigation in the case after being informed. The accused has been booked under Sections 10 (aggravated sexual assault ) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the POCSO Act and under Sections 74 (assault or criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment), 78 (stalking) and 295 (whoever sells, lets to hire, distributes, exhibits or circulates to any child any such obscene object) of the BNS at the Phase-1 police station.

Earlier in November, a Chandigarh court had sentenced a 35-year-old government schoolteacher to five years in prison for molesting a minor girl student in 2022. The child had alleged that her teacher used to tease and molest her. The teacher had also called her to his room and started an obscene conversation with her, asking if she had watched any obscene movies and if she had any relations with any boy.