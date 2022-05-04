Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: 4 injured in cylinder blast in shanty
chandigarh news

Mohali: 4 injured in cylinder blast in shanty

Four persons were injured after a cylinder exploded in a shanty near Phase-10 on Tuesday night around 10 pm
The fire brigade was able to douse the flames after the cylinder blast within 30 minutes in Mohali. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on May 04, 2022 02:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Four persons were injured after a cylinder exploded in a shanty near Phase-10 on Tuesday night around 10 pm.

As per information, some labourers were cooking food in the shanty at the time.

Station house officer (SHO) of Phase-11, Gagandeep Singh said, “The fire broke out due to gas leakage following which the cylinder exploded. Four injured persons were shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, where they are stated to be out of danger.”

The injured were identified as Aminder Kumar, 23, Amit Kumar, 26, Mankush, 25, and Sudheer Kumar, 24.

The fire brigade was able to douse the flames within 30 minutes.

